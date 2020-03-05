CT Bail Enforcement Agents Deliver Port Chester Man to Greenwich Police

A Port Chester man was transported to Greenwich Police headquarters on Friday afternoon by State of Connecticut Bail Enforcement Agents on an active arrest warrant.

Eric Angelo Labella, 40, was charged with Failure to Appear 2 for charges stemming back to August 20, 2019 when Greenwich Police officers in the area of West Putnam Ave and East Weaver Street were alerted to a larceny at CVS.

Police say that Labella was involved with two other individuals who were located down the street. He was arrested and charged with Larceny 5 and Conspiracy to Commit Larceny 5.

He was unable to post the court set bond of $10,000 and has a date in Stamford Superior Court on March 13, 2020.

