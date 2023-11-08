The plan now adds an additional 1,120 square feet to the Cos Cob Library, mainly devoted to a new 857-square foot community room. The layout of the existing interior space will change, shifting the children’s section to the Rotunda area on the eastern side of the building and moving the adult section to the western part of the building. This will provide nearly 600 square feet of additional space for children and young adults.
The Greenwich High School senior cheerleaders will continue a tradition this Saturday, Nov 11th with a fashion show fundraiser. This year they have partnered with Fairview Country Club on King Street for a beautiful venue. The event will feature the cheerleaders modeling the apparel from Mixology in Rye Brook an LoveShack Fancy from Greenwich Avenue.
In 1980, Connecticut’s Bottle Bill went into effect placing a 5-cent deposit on certain beverage cans and bottles. In 2009, the ubiquitous water bottles were added and since the beginning of this year many other items have been included. You may be surprised to find that containers of flavored water, fruit juice, tea, coffee, kombucha, sports and energy drinks now carry a 5-cent deposit.
Walkers raised funds to support Silver Shield Foundation’s core mission of providing scholarships for children and surviving spouses of Police Officers, Firefighters and EMS members killed in the line of duty.
The annual community walk to honor veterans takes place on Saturday at 10:30am, followed by speakers at 11:00am outside the historic former post office. At noon, the Byram Veterans Association will also host their annual march along Delavan Avenue. A block party to celebrate veterans will follow. All are invited to attend to pay tribute.
Greenwich Historical Society will host a lecture and guided tour on Friday, November 10 from 10:00am – 11:00am, that explores connections between the lives and legacies of ceramic artists Leon Gambetta Volkmar (1879-1959) and Katherine Choy (1927-1958).
"What we try to do when we build these new housing communities is not build them in environmental injustice zones – not between loud train stations and loud highways with a large amount of air pollution." – Kate LoBalbo, Cos Cob
Auditions will be held on Sunday, November 12 from 3:00-5:00pm and Monday, November 13 from 7:00-9:30pm at the Lucey Parish Hall in the basement of St. Catherine of Siena Church, 4 Riverside Ave in Riverside.
November 15, 2023 will mark the 73rd year anniversary of Ada's in Riverside. The owners of the property said, "The current tenant has decided not to renew his lease, but the friends and families of Ada's of Riverside will be delighted by what comes next when Ada's reopens its doors under new management."
The event, which took place on October 21-22, saw Greenwich Crew athletes shine on the Charles River as they secured an impressive silver medals in the Women's Youth 4+ and Women's Youth 8+ races, as well as, a bronze medal for the Men's Youth 8+ race.
The 3-day event kicks off on Nov 17 is a cocktail party where you can 'Sip, Stroll, and Shop.' Enjoy the galleries of the Bruce Museum for the first hour of the reception, including a brand-new exhibit. Get your holiday shopping done early in the Holiday Boutique. Walk through and bid on the trees from the Enchanted Forest. Saturday and Sunday Nov. 18-19 are Family Days.