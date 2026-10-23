“Behind every flag is a story, and behind every scholar is a family whose story belongs in our community. We embrace our stories and appreciate the diversity that shapes who we are, reminding us that every scholar brings something unique and valuable to Julian Curtiss.” – Julian Curtiss School Principal Eduardo Calderón
Greenwich Police responded to a back country residence on a report of a man with a beard attempting to enter a private residence. The homeowner reportedly confronted the man who then left the area on foot.
Katelyn Ohashi, a six-time All-American and four-time member of the USA Gymnastics Junior National Team, will be the keynote speaker at YWCA Greenwich’s Fall Party on October 30 at the Belle Haven Club.
“I am confident that Jill, Amiel, Steve and Hector will do the work to find practical solutions to address the issues facing our district, such as aging infrastructure, traffic and pedestrian safety, and the high cost of living. ” – Rachel Khanna Continue Reading →
Over the course of two weeks of early voting, from Monday, October 19 through Sunday, November 1, there will be a food donation drive for Neighbor to Neighbor’s food pantry in the lobby of town hall. Continue Reading →
“Lately, politics have become too much about picking a side. That’s not how I approach public service. I believe in listening, looking at the facts and making decisions based on what’s best for the people I represent — and not governing from the extremes.” – Jill Oberlander, Candidate for State Senate – 36th District Continue Reading →
“Mr. Kelly just this week again flaunted the rules for debate participation by the League of Women Voters. The LWV makes it crystal clear that candidates are NOT permitted to film the debate NOR can they use excerpts from the LWV file for campaigning. However, Joe and his team simply ignored that and put out a video from the debate.” – Sincerely,
Christina Downey, chair Greenwich DTC and former BOE Vice Chair Continue Reading →
Three original oil 1980s-90s era Harlequin Romance covers painted by Frank Kalan, a commercial illustrator who lived in Greenwich from 1967-2001, are part of Heritage Auctions first-ever romance-focused offering. The pieces are on view online now. The auction closes November 10, after the final live session at 12:00 Central Time. Continue Reading →
“Since taking office in 2023, Representative Arzeno has consistently co-sponsored two critical policy investments that support student health and well-being: Farm to School and universal no-cost school meals (School Meals for All).” – Ali Ghiorse Continue Reading →
“My support for Steve comes from my own experience working with him on issues affecting our community. Steve has taken my calls 100% of the time. He listens to my concerns, asks questions, and, most importantly, takes action.” – Liz Eckert Continue Reading →
Police said the suspect was using an older model iPhone to purchase high value electronic merchandise at a local business. On scene investigation resulted in a search of the arrestee’s vehicle which revealed nine older model iPhones, 17 FedEx shipping receipts, and six new iPhone 18 Pros. Continue Reading →
Greenwich Green & Clean celebrated the people, places and projects that make Greenwich more beautiful at its 2026 Beautification Awards on October 15, at Sam Bridge Nursery & Greenhouses. Continue Reading →