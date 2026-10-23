“Mr. Kelly just this week again flaunted the rules for debate participation by the League of Women Voters. The LWV makes it crystal clear that candidates are NOT permitted to film the debate NOR can they use excerpts from the LWV file for campaigning. However, Joe and his team simply ignored that and put out a video from the debate.” – Sincerely,

Christina Downey, chair Greenwich DTC and former BOE Vice Chair Continue Reading →