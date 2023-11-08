Thirteen student-athletes participated in the National Letter of Intent Signing Day ceremony indicating their intent to continue their athletic careers in college next fall.

Arts New Renovation Plan Adds 1,120 square feet to the Cos Cob Library The plan now adds an additional 1,120 square feet to the Cos Cob Library, mainly devoted to a new 857-square foot community room. The layout of the existing interior space will change, shifting the children’s section to the Rotunda area on the eastern side of the building and moving the adult section to the western part of the building. This will provide nearly 600 square feet of additional space for children and young adults.

Schools GHS Cheer’s 16th Annual Fashion Show Fundraiser Set for Saturday at Fairview Country Club The Greenwich High School senior cheerleaders will continue a tradition this Saturday, Nov 11th with a fashion show fundraiser. This year they have partnered with Fairview Country Club on King Street for a beautiful venue. The event will feature the cheerleaders modeling the apparel from Mixology in Rye Brook an LoveShack Fancy from Greenwich Avenue.

Letter to the Editor Nov 15 Is America Recycles Day: Recycling bottles & cans is best done through redemption recycling In 1980, Connecticut’s Bottle Bill went into effect placing a 5-cent deposit on certain beverage cans and bottles. In 2009, the ubiquitous water bottles were added and since the beginning of this year many other items have been included. You may be surprised to find that containers of flavored water, fruit juice, tea, coffee, kombucha, sports and energy drinks now carry a 5-cent deposit.

