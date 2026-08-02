Back in April 2022 the Planning & Zoning commission approved unanimously, 5-0, a site plan and special permit for a cluster subdivision for five detached dwellings, greenhouse, shed and tennis court on 19.13 acres, last remaining parcel of the Gimbel Property.
The installation will be on display in Columbus Park in Stamford Downtown from August 1 through September 7, inviting visitors of all ages to gather, swing, relax, and reconnect through playful design.
Filling in the Blanks (FITB), a nonprofit dedicated to combating childhood hunger, is excited to announce the Eighth Annual Unite to Fight 5K, presented by Silver Golub & Teitell LLP, set to take place on Sunday, August 23, 2026, at a new location of Mill River Park in Stamford.
Get your tickets to an Aug 6 lecture held as a part of the Greenwich Historical Society’s 250th celebrations titled, The Battle of Ridgefield, April 27, 1777 – An Archeological Lecture with Dr. Kevin McBride. Continue Reading →
The Governor and the CDOT tried to make some “big news” about our trains last week. Here’s how most media summarized the story: “Connecticut has broken ground on the $1.6 billion TIME-1 upgrade of the New Haven Line, targeting speeds of up to 90 mph, improving service by 2035.”
Maybe you saw the media coverage and said “Wow. Great news.” Or maybe you had a sense of déjà vu and asked yourself two questions: “Haven’t I heard this promise before?” (yes) and “Should I believe this promise, delivered in an election year?” (no). As a journalist I was disappointed (but not surprised) that almost no media asked those same questions, instead just regurgitating the press release. Continue Reading →
In Greenwich, the Democratic Party Primary will determine the Democratic candidate for Governor for the November 3 Election. The Republican Party Primary will determine the Republican candidate for one federal office, U. S. Representative for this November 3 Election. Note: For the primary elections only, three polling places have changed. Continue Reading →
Kids don’t just “watch screens” – they build, create and problem-solve thrugh STEM • Robotics • 3D Printing • LEGO® Engineering • Game Design • AI • Minecraft • Drones • Building Cartoons & more. Continue Reading →
“While the public announcement of my departure may seem sudden, we’ve spent much of the summer laying the groundwork behind the scenes for a smooth transition.” – Dr. Michael-Joseph Mercanti-Anthony, BOE chairman Continue Reading →
On Thursday, Dr. Mercanti-Anthony emailed the board and Superintendent Dr. Toni Jones to say, “I know you all are aware by now, but please consider this my official resignation notice, effective August 26th, 2026.” Continue Reading →
To honor Donald’s life, family and friends will gather on Sunday 2:00pm to 6:00pm at Coxe & Graziano Funeral Home in Greenwich. Funeral Mass Monday 10:00am at St. Catherine of Siena followed by interment at St. Mary’s Cemetery. Continue Reading →